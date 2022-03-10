Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $283,000 Investment in Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter valued at about $5,393,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the third quarter worth $5,182,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth $3,969,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,855,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,416,000. 21.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPOF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xponential Fitness from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.06.

Shares of NYSE:XPOF opened at $19.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. Xponential Fitness Inc has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $24.73.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). Research analysts expect that Xponential Fitness Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

