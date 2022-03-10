Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 138,995 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 138,995 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIV opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.06. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $8.16.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

