Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.110-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$127 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.82 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.030-$0.090 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $102.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $85.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.47. The stock had a trading volume of 51,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,167. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $26.46 and a 52 week high of $145.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.52 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.78 per share, for a total transaction of $92,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl Raiford acquired 8,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.73 per share, for a total transaction of $249,988.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,107 shares of company stock worth $133,239. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allstate Corp grew its position in Bandwidth by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Bandwidth by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Bandwidth by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Bandwidth by 204.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Bandwidth by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

