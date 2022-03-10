Bank of Montreal Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research note issued on Sunday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.52. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.80 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BMO. increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$151.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.38.

BMO stock opened at $114.90 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $86.04 and a 1 year high of $120.86. The company has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.72 and a 200 day moving average of $108.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $666,860,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 76.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,752,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,609 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,953,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 9.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,365,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,193,000 after purchasing an additional 531,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1,723.5% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 455,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,041,000 after purchasing an additional 430,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.44%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

