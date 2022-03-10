Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 23,995 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,357,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,995 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.42% of New Jersey Resources worth $47,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 75.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in New Jersey Resources in the third quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in New Jersey Resources in the third quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 80.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in New Jersey Resources in the third quarter worth $55,000. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. TheStreet raised New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $44.01 on Thursday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $34.41 and a twelve month high of $46.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.60.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $675.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.16%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.