Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 922,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,433 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cabot were worth $46,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cabot by 23.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 27,739 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cabot by 37.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 24,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the third quarter valued at about $347,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 13.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,220,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,271,000 after acquiring an additional 265,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 248,710.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 24,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

CBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

In other Cabot news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $867,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBT opened at $71.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 1.46. Cabot Co. has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $74.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.24 and its 200 day moving average is $57.54.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.18. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 86.55%.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

