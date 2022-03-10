Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 10,433 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 922,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,433 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cabot were worth $46,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the third quarter worth $215,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the third quarter worth $125,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 21.3% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 26.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the third quarter worth $235,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cabot alerts:

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $71.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.54. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $74.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.18. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.55%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CBT. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In related news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $867,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cabot Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.