Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 12,399 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 630,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,399 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $50,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 212,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,086,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,081,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,896,000 after purchasing an additional 253,023 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 415.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,372,000 after purchasing an additional 192,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 93,870.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $83.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $91.00. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.05%.

BAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

