Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 24,376 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 698,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,376 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Kemper were worth $46,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kemper during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Kemper by 45.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Kemper during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Kemper during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Kemper during the third quarter worth about $232,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

NYSE KMPR opened at $52.33 on Thursday. Kemper Co. has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.08.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($1.61). Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.27%.

In related news, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

