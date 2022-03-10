Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$105.00 at CIBC

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BNS. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to a buy rating and set a C$87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$93.25.

TSE BNS opened at C$92.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$91.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$85.14. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$75.84 and a 52-week high of C$95.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$111.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

