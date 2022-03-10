Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz Sells 2,341 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 2,341 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $230,330.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HES opened at $96.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72 and a beta of 1.76. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $61.93 and a 12 month high of $102.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Hess’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hess by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,832,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,690,265,000 after buying an additional 1,912,120 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Hess by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $787,961,000 after buying an additional 1,191,224 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Hess by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,479,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $740,473,000 after buying an additional 58,940 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Hess by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,148,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $558,353,000 after buying an additional 1,541,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hess by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,546,000 after buying an additional 193,943 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on HES. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.79.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

