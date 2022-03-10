Barclays Analysts Give ING Groep (AMS:INGA) a €10.90 Price Target

ING Groep (AMS:INGA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €10.90 ($11.85) target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on INGA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($15.22) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($16.30) target price on ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($15.76) price objective on ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($15.76) target price on ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($11.96) price target on ING Groep in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €14.15 ($15.39).

ING Groep has a 52 week low of €13.52 ($14.70) and a 52 week high of €16.69 ($18.14).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

