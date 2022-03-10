Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Announces Earnings Results

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.58), Fidelity Earnings reports. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 28.40% and a negative net margin of 6.90%.

Shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $3.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,325. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14. Barnes & Noble Education has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 45,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $296,569.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary Levenick bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $137,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 67,600 shares of company stock worth $463,375 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 417.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.