Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Announces Earnings Results

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.58), Fidelity Earnings reports. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 28.40% and a negative net margin of 6.90%.
Shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $3.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,325. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14. Barnes & Noble Education has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
In related news, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 45,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $296,569.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary Levenick bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $137,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 67,600 shares of company stock worth $463,375 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.
Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile (Get Rating)
Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.
