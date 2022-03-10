Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE BRN opened at $3.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.51. Barnwell Industries has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $6.38.
Barnwell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
