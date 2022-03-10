Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.010-$8.010 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.62 billion-$52.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.38 billion.

Shares of BAYRY stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.81. The company had a trading volume of 981,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,132. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $17.34. The company has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13.

BAYRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €50.00 ($54.35) to €55.00 ($59.78) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. AlphaValue raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.33.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

