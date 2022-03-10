Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Raised to C$6.25

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BTE. TD Securities boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on Baytex Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.73.

BTE stock opened at C$6.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.94. The stock has a market cap of C$3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.74.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.56, for a total value of C$250,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$971,515.48.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

