BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Short Interest Update

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 113,100 shares, a decline of 87.9% from the February 13th total of 938,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BBSEY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.25. 363,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,177. BB Seguridade Participações has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.93.
BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile
