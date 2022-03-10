BCE (TSE:BCE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $65.36

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$65.36 and traded as high as C$69.71. BCE shares last traded at C$69.22, with a volume of 5,189,549 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$67.92.

The company has a market cap of C$63.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$66.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$65.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.169 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.10%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

