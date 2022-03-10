Beam (BEAM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23.43 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Beam has a total market capitalization of $38.89 million and $23.43 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000901 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 109,640,920 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

