Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $24.00 price target on the stock. Approximately 188,715 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 4,083,464 shares.The stock last traded at $21.64 and had previously closed at $21.71.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond have outpaced the industry in a year. The company is progressing well with the transformation plan, including store fleet optimization efforts and store remodeling programs. Its newly launched Owned Brands and enhanced digital capabilities also bode well. It also continues to gain from its enhanced omnichannel capabilities. The company is on track with enabling cross-banner browsing across Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy BABY, and Harmon brands. However, the company’s dismal earnings trend continued in third-quarter fiscal 2021, where in it reported third straight quarter of earnings miss. Sales also lagged estimates. Results were affected by weak comps, lack of availability of products and supply-chain woes. The company was unable to fulfill orders due to supply-chain issues. Management cut the fiscal 2021 view.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BBBY. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.62.

In related news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $68,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $207,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 33,862 shares of company stock valued at $475,490 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 33,307 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter worth about $328,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter worth about $318,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 395.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,703 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 42,864 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 149,049 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 10,295 shares during the period.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

