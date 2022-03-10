Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond have outpaced the industry in a year. The company is progressing well with the transformation plan, including store fleet optimization efforts and store remodeling programs. Its newly launched Owned Brands and enhanced digital capabilities also bode well. It also continues to gain from its enhanced omnichannel capabilities. The company is on track with enabling cross-banner browsing across Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy BABY, and Harmon brands. However, the company’s dismal earnings trend continued in third-quarter fiscal 2021, where in it reported third straight quarter of earnings miss. Sales also lagged estimates. Results were affected by weak comps, lack of availability of products and supply-chain woes. The company was unable to fulfill orders due to supply-chain issues. Management cut the fiscal 2021 view.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BBBY. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.62.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.43. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $44.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.53.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregg A. Melnick purchased 7,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,434.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John R. Hartmann purchased 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $100,005.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 33,862 shares of company stock valued at $475,490. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,824,000 after buying an additional 6,369,395 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,050,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 354.8% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,222,336 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,677 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,329,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,025 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,467,000 after purchasing an additional 598,310 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

