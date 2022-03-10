Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.
BLCM opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.06. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $4.70.
About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.
