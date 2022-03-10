Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

BLCM opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.06. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $4.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 12,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 27,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 424,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 223,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.

