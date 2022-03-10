Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for M&G (LON:MNG)

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of M&G (LON:MNG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 237 ($3.11) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MNG. Barclays dropped their target price on M&G from GBX 220 ($2.88) to GBX 217 ($2.84) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 237.17 ($3.11).

Get M&G alerts:

M&G stock opened at GBX 218.20 ($2.86) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 209.41. M&G has a 52 week low of GBX 168.69 ($2.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 254.30 ($3.33).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a GBX 12.20 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.10. M&G’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.29%.

About M&G (Get Rating)

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.