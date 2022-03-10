Best Buy Co., Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Best Buy in a research note issued on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel expects that the technology retailer will earn $1.59 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $101.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.61. The stock has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Best Buy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,332 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 1.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in Best Buy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,324 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 34.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

