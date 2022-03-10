B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.700-$1.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.07 billion-$2.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BGS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded B&G Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered B&G Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:BGS traded down $1.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.68. 2,992,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,428. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.16 and its 200-day moving average is $30.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.35. B&G Foods has a one year low of $26.18 and a one year high of $36.52.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $571.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.15 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.28%. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 182.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in B&G Foods by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,409,000 after acquiring an additional 371,512 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the third quarter worth about $302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in B&G Foods by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 117,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 9,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

