BHP Group (LON:BHP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,861.81

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,861.81 ($37.50) and last traded at GBX 2,756.50 ($36.12), with a volume of 5610332 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,696 ($35.32).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.93) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($29.48) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.45) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.52) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.14) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,282.50 ($29.91).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,447.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,187.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £134.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.62.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.89%.

About BHP Group (LON:BHP)

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

