BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $19.96 and last traded at $20.02, with a volume of 5224 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.89.

Specifically, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $671,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $568,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,309 shares of company stock valued at $2,206,163. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 34.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.52%. The business had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

