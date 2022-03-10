BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice Sells 10,000 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) CEO Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $238,100.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Michael Rice sold 874 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $20,783.72.

On Thursday, February 10th, Michael Rice sold 690 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $20,272.20.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Michael Rice sold 16,670 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $464,092.80.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $498,313.40.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $528,645.52.

On Monday, January 10th, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $513,812.78.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Michael Rice sold 928 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $36,535.36.

On Monday, December 13th, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $563,644.12.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $546,644.80.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $24.40. The stock had a trading volume of 476,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,926. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.03. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $60.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.18 and a beta of 1.79.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLFS. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

