BioSyent (CVE:RX) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at Raymond James

BioSyent (CVE:RX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential downside of 3.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of RX stock traded up C$0.11 on Thursday, reaching C$8.30. 9,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,271. BioSyent has a 52 week low of C$6.76 and a 52 week high of C$9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The company has a market cap of C$103.60 million and a PE ratio of 21.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.12.

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

