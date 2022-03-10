Bitcoin Atom Price Reaches $0.0864 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 57.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0864 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and $93.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 84.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.