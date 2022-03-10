BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Position Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 957,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,548 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $48,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICSH. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Haverford Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 40,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 78,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ICSH stock opened at $50.20 on Thursday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.40.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.