Blocknet Price Tops $0.37 on Top Exchanges (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000937 BTC on exchanges. Blocknet has a total market cap of $3.15 million and approximately $2,031.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blocknet has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blocknet alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00069981 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00015159 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005469 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001048 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,510,073 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Blocknet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.