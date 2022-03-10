Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Price Up 11.7%

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 11.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.95 and last traded at $23.82. 166,904 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,936,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.32.

BE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.92.

The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 3.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $342.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $240,473.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $63,792.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,123 shares of company stock worth $1,852,350 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Bloom Energy by 74.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 28.1% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

