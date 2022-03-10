Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the February 13th total of 216,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 171,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE:BOAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.84. 411,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,552. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the third quarter worth $32,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,562 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $515,000. 63.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

