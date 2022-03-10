BMO Capital Markets Boosts CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target to $75.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.82.

NYSE:CMS opened at $65.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.53. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $56.73 and a 52 week high of $67.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

