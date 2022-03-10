BMO Capital Markets Increases Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Price Target to C$9.00

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BNEFF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

BNEFF traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,566. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $289.45 million, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.98. Bonterra Energy has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations focus on the Pembina Cardium, Shaunavon, and Prespatou properties. The company was founded by George Frederick Fink in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

