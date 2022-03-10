BMO Capital Markets Lowers United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target to $45.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.19% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.
UNFI opened at $37.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $30.61 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.03.
In other United Natural Foods news, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $320,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the third quarter worth about $2,034,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in United Natural Foods by 91.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 49,319 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,428,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in United Natural Foods by 8.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in United Natural Foods by 86.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 27,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.
About United Natural Foods (Get Rating)
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
