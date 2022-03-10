BMO Capital Markets Lowers United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target to $45.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.19% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

UNFI opened at $37.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $30.61 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.03.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Natural Foods news, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $320,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the third quarter worth about $2,034,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in United Natural Foods by 91.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 49,319 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,428,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in United Natural Foods by 8.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in United Natural Foods by 86.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 27,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

