BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP)

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$42.00 to C$39.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank cut Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$38.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC downgraded Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.06.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

ITP opened at C$39.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.98. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1 year low of C$22.25 and a 1 year high of C$39.50. The stock has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.04, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.