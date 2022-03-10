BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.63 Million Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,218 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,642,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,080,000 after buying an additional 87,056 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,793,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,905,000 after purchasing an additional 167,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,233,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,905,000 after purchasing an additional 776,992 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,107,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,311,000 after purchasing an additional 523,000 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,729,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,972,000 after purchasing an additional 138,868 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $23.27 on Thursday. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $25.31. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.98.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.38. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 45.17%. The company had revenue of $338.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RDN shares. Bank of America cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radian Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.08.

Radian Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.