BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 153.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,166 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lantheus by 20.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 39.5% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Lantheus by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Lantheus during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 218.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 43,909 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $2,041,768.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $33,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,093,852. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LNTH opened at $52.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $54.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.24.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. Lantheus’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LNTH shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

