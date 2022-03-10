BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,140 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EGP. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 21.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 7.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 11.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.44.

EGP stock opened at $190.51 on Thursday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.25 and a fifty-two week high of $229.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.86.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $107.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.38 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 38.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 113.11%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

