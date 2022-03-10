Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Acquires 1,055 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $204.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,752. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.57 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.96.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.