Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Acquires 13,738 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,022 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,738 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.66. 36,442,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,215,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $190.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.25. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

