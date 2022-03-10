Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Cuts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,659,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,327,000 after purchasing an additional 226,555 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.3% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 56.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 28,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,145,855,000 after acquiring an additional 440,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,462,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,780,304. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.55 and its 200 day moving average is $83.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 93.92%.

In other news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.43.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.