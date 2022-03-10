Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 60,939 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 0.8% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.19. 40,475,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,184,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.31. The firm has a market cap of $165.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.