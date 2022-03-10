Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 60,939 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 0.8% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.
T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.
About AT&T (Get Rating)
AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.
