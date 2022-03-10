Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 4,659 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lessened its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,659 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2,321.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,403,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,663,000 after buying an additional 2,304,519 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,535,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,729,000 after acquiring an additional 37,475 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter worth about $23,453,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,116,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 0.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,095,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

DEA stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.21. The company had a trading volume of 475,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,200. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $71.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 302.86%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DEA. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

About Easterly Government Properties (Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.