Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Trims Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,600 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $25.54. 5,187,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,687,753. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.89. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.57%.

About Enterprise Products Partners (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.