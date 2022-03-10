Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Price Target Raised to C$9.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 16.04% from the stock’s previous close.

BNE has been the subject of several other research reports. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bonterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.13.

BNE traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.72. The company had a trading volume of 69,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$361.68 million and a PE ratio of 2.41. Bonterra Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.21 and a twelve month high of C$11.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.47.

In related news, Director John Campbell sold 16,800 shares of Bonterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.81, for a total transaction of C$148,002.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$132,145.50. Also, Senior Officer Brad Allen Curtis sold 25,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.04, for a total transaction of C$225,942.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$290,833.19.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

