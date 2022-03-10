Boston Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BTHE) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.49

Shares of Boston Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTHE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 209 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.
The firm has a market capitalization of $610.11 million, a P/E ratio of -183.00 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17.
Boston Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTHE)
