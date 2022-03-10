Bottos Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. During the last seven days, Bottos has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One Bottos coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Bottos has a market capitalization of $300,767.46 and $37,130.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00033549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00102907 BTC.

Bottos Profile

BTO is a coin. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

